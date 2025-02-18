Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11,131.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,792,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

