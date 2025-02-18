Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after acquiring an additional 816,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $17,589,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 653,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 626,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

