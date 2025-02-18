Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

