Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day moving average is $308.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

