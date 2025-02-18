Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.

SCHB stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

