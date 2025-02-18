Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,667.36. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

