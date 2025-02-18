Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.05.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,191 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

