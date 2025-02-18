Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $637.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average is $426.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $239.66 and a one year high of $652.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.