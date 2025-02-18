SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,569.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

