STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.03 and a 200-day moving average of $223.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

