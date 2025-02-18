STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.83. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

