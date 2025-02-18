Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

