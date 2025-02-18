Teck Resources (TECK) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

