Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 802,376 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

