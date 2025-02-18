Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

