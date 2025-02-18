Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Textron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 511,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 14.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 398,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Textron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 368,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

