V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 167,019 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,453,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 126,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,679.20. This trade represents a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.64 per share, with a total value of $247,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,624.56. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

MMS stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.52 and a 1-year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMS

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.