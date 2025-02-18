V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in BCE by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 562,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 198.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,350.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

