V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 514.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $391.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.