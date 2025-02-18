V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 16.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,092.80. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,181.02. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Read Our Latest Report on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.