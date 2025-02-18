V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 52 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $329.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.64 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.13.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

