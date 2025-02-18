V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

