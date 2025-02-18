V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $194,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

WYNN opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

