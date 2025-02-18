V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

