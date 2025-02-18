V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $853,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $28,956,759.33. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

