V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

