V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Textron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

