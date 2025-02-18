V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

