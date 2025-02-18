V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 202,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

