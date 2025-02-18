Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,152 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $161.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.