Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

