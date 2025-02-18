Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 241 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Shares of HWM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

