Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.