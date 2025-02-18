Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $137,029,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,872,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $583.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $510.45 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $584.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.71.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

