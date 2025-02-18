Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

