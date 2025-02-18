Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.30%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

