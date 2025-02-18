Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Midstream were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,489.64. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Profile

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.37.

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.