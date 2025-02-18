Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,114 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:CAG opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

