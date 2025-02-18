Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after buying an additional 975,163 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Celestica by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,451,000 after buying an additional 301,563 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Celestica by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 536,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 109,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd increased its stake in Celestica by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,487,157.93. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

