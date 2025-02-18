Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vericel by 214.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vericel by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 47,108 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,545.12. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $1,356,072. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 951.66 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

