Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,470 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

