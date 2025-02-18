Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

