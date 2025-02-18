Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.02 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,149 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,561 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $231,529,000 after acquiring an additional 210,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after buying an additional 1,096,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,192,000 after purchasing an additional 162,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 516,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 204,828 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.