Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 199.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

