VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 40.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $230.30.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 50.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

