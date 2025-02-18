Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 110,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 639,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,407,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,842,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
V stock opened at $353.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $356.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
