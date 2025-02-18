Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

