Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,268 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

