Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HQY opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.