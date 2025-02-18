Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 12,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,206,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 580,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,116,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,087,000 after purchasing an additional 520,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 293,801 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 574,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,895,000 after purchasing an additional 129,400 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $169.60 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Read Our Latest Report on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.